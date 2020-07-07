Senate to consider bill soon granting WFH tax deduction

A BILL due to be filed in the Senate will seek tax deductions for employees working from home (WFH), to compensate them for having to pay more for electricity.

Senator Francis N. Tolentino said he has drafted a bill that will amend the National Internal Revenue Code to include an additional deduction against taxable income.

“Tumaas ang kuryente mo dahil work from home kayo, tumaas ‘yun dahil nagko–konsumo kayo ng aircon, electric fan, kuryente computer ninyo,” he said in a virtual briefing. (Power bills increased because people worked from home. Consumption increased because of the usage of air conditioners, fans and computers.)

“‘Yung itinaas na porsyento ng electric bill ay pwedeng i-bawas… at bigyan ng kaukulang tax deduction dahil hindi naman niya kagustuhan magtrabaho sa bahay.” (The percentage by which power bills increased will be deductible… because workers had to work from home.)

The Luzon-wide lockdown in force since mid-March suspended classes, office work, and public transportation. It also forced some businesses to adopt alternative work arrangements such as working from home.

Mr. Tolentino said the proposal includes requiring the employee or the employer to apply for a P1,000 deduction when filing the income tax return. Another option is for the employer to grant workers P1,000 every month.

“If you’re working from home, each employee should be entitled to a P1,000 tax deduction for every month worked from home,” he said.

Mr. Tolentino said he will be filing the measure with Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who is also chairman of the Energy committee. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









