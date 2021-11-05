The Senate has ordered the arrest of a former Budget official after he skipped four hearings that probed alleged medical supply anomalies at the agency.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III signed the arrest order for on Friday confirmed via Viber that he has signed the arrest order for Lloyd C. Lao, former executive director of the Budget Procurement Service, he told reporters in a Viber group message on Friday.

Mr. Lao is not covered by President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s memo barring Cabinet members from attending the Senate hearing, he said.

He would remain in Senate custody until he submits documents subpoenaed by the Senate blue ribbon committee, Mr. Sotto said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan