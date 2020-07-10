Senate majority leader wants ABS-CBN franchise reform instead of closure

SENATE Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri proposed to reform broadcast franchises as he finds ordering the closure of companies that failed to secure renewal “too unreasonable and excessive.”

His proposal comes as the House committees on legislative franchises and good government and public accountability are expected to vote on the 25-year renewal of the ABS-CBN Corp. franchise.

“I would like to appeal to our colleagues in the House of Representatives to give them a chance to reform with an amended franchise to insure the reforms rather completely close down an institution,” Mr. Zubiri told reporters over phone message, Thursday.

The senator also appealed to members of the House committee to vote with their conscience as he points out that 11,000 workers and their families are on the line, should the chamber decide to shut down the network.

“Sa tingin ko kung conscience vote wala po akong kilalang kongresista na willingly papatayin ang institusyon na mawawalan ng trabaho ang 11,000 na kababayan natin,” he said in a briefing. (The way I see it, if they conduct a conscience vote, no congressman will willingly close an institution that will result in the unemployment of 11,000 workers)

Mr. Zubiri recommended, for one, to amend the franchise in such a way that will ensure paid political ads are aired.

“For example, once you’ve paid for a political ad it must be shown at that time slot. So the network should no longer accept payments and reservations once the slots are full as that would be a violation of franchise,” he said.

Mr. Zubiri said he experienced this in his 2013 senatorial bid, during which ABS-CBN failed to air his campaign.

For the same reason, the network was accused by President Rodrigo R. Duterte of swindling for not running his political ads during his 2016 presidential campaign.

ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak in a February Senate hearing said of the P65 million local ads placed by Mr. Duterte, P7 million worth of ads was not broadcast.

The network has refunded P4 million, but was delayed in refunding P2.6 million. Mr. Duterte later asked ABS-CBN to just donate the remaining amount. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









