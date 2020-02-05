Senate committee report recommends charges vs Faeldon

A SENATE multi-committee report has recommended graft charges against former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Nicanor E. Faeldon over the good conduct time allowance (GCTA)-for-sale scheme.

Under Committee Report No. 36, the Senate committees on blue ribbon, justice and human rights, and constitutional amendments and revision of codes, found Mr. Faeldon liable for failing to follow Department Order No. 953.

The order mandates that the release of persons who have been sentenced to life imprisonment should be released at the approval of the Justice secretary.

The committee report, currently pending in the plenary, noted that Mr. Faeldon could face one to 10 years imprisonment and be perpetually disqualified to hold a public office as provided under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

During the course of the Senate hearings, Mr. Faeldon denied awareness of the order.

Prior to his stint as BuCor official, Mr. Faeldon led the Bureau of Customs but was forced to resign amid issues on the shipment of billions worth of illegal drugs from China.









Further, the committee recommended that bribery charges be filed against involved BuCor officials for accepting money, in exchange for the early release of inmates.

The officials include Ramoncito Roque, Benilda Bansil and Veronica Buno, whose involvement were revealed by whistle-blowers Yolanda Camilon and Godfrey Gamboa.

Ms. Camilon and Mr. Gamboa paid P50,000 for the early release of the latter, who was convicted for falsification of public documents.

The Senate probe on GCTA-for-sale was conducted to uncover anomalies within the New Bilibid Prison following the near release of former Calauan mayor Antonio L. Sanchez, who is facing seven counts of reclusion perpetua for the rape and slay of two University of the Philippines students in 1993. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

















