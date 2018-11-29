Senate commits to budget approval by end-2018

THE SENATE revised its timetable for approving the proposed P3.757-trillion national budget for 2019, allowing for budget approval within the year, following a meeting of Senate leaders with Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno on Wednesday.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri told reporters that the chamber is now targeting third-reading approval on Dec. 11, against a previous estimate of Jan. 16, 2019.

He said there was an appeal from Malacañang and other departments for the Senate to have the budget approved within the year. The Senate leadership then moved the agreed-upon schedule forward.

“We would like to show the public that the Senate is willing to work double time, overtime even though we just got the budget measure two days ago. But we will do our job,” he said.

“We will do our duty, which is to approve the budget before the end of the year,” he added.

The House of Representatives passed House Bill No. 8169 or the proposed 2019 Fiscal Year General Appropriations Bill on third reading on Nov. 20. The bill was formally transmitted to the Senate on Monday.

Under the Senate’s revised timetable, Mr. Zubiri said the proposed budget will be reported to the Senate plenary by Dec. 4. This gives the chamber six session days to deliberate on the measure until passage on second and third reading, possibly on the same day, Dec. 11.

The chamber also proposes bicameral conference committee sessions on the proposed budget to be held on Dec. 12 and the budget’s ratification the following day on Dec. 13. Congress will then adjourn session on Dec. 14.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III told reporters that the budget may be signed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte before Dec. 31.

Mr. Zubiri also disclosed that they have yet to consult with the senators on their revised schedule for the budget approval.

The Senate earlier planned to pass the proposed budget on Jan. 16, 2019 and to have Congress submit the reconciled budget to the President on Feb. 7.

Mr. Diokno has said that there will likely be a five-month delay in the implementation of new projects due to Congress’ plans to submit the proposed budget for the President’s signature on Feb. 7, leaving little time for spending to gain traction before the April-May ban on public works due to the 2019 midterm elections.

Senator Loren B. Legarda, chair of the Senate committee on finance, also committed to the new timeline in order to avoid a reenacted budget, which automatically kicks in if the new year starts without an approved budget bill. She also proposed a session extension to Dec. 19 to continue working on the budget.

“We will try whatever is physically feasible as long as there’s no physically impossibility (preventing passage). Remember we have three weeks left before Dec. 12 and I’m willing to work to Dec. 19 to extend session if everyone agrees,” she told reporters.

Asked if the limited time was enough for the Senate to scrutinize the proposed budget, Mr. Diokno told reporters after his meeting with Senate leaders, “It can be done… They’ve been conducting hearings since day one. The role of the Senate is to propose amendments or concur with the House version or the general appropriations bill. It’s the job of the House to prepare the bill, not the Senate.” — Camille A. Aguinaldo