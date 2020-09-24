Senate bill seeks to empower Palace to expedite permits

A MEASURE authorizing President Rodrigo R. Duterte to expedite the issuance of permits and licenses at national and local levels has been filed in the Senate.

Senate Bill No. 1844 will suspend or waive requirements for securing key documents to help small businesses affected by the economic shutdown.

“While this may be a small step, it surely can create a significant impact on all enterprises,” according to the bill’s explanatory note.

The measure was filed after Mr. Duterte last week consulted Congress leaders on possible amendments to the Ease of Doing Business Law.

The Philippines rose 29 places to 95th on the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Report with a score of 62.8. The report measures the time required to start a business, employ workers, deal with construction permits and being connected for electricity, among others.

The bill was filed by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Senators Ralph G. Recto, Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, Franklin M. Drilon and Panfilo M. Lacson.

If passed, President Duterte will also be granted the power to suspend or remove government officials or employees found non-compliant.

The measure will cover attached agencies, such as bureaus, commissions and government-owned and controlled corporations. It applies to permits, licenses, clearances, certifications or authorizations. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









