Senate bill seeks to create pili research center in Sorsogon

SENATOR Francis G. Escudero has filed a bill seeking to create a Pili Research and Development Center in Sorsogon.

Senate Bill No. 2103, filed on Nov. 19, seeks to develop pili as a marketable global product with the support of government through research, technology, and marketing.

In his explanatory note, Mr. Escudero pointed out that aside from its kernel, the pili tree’s by-products have various uses which can be marketed.

“The pili tree is fast gaining fame as the ‘tree of life,’ next to the coconut tree… Its shell can be recycled to make charcoal and fashion accessories. The popular elemi essential oil uses the pili’s pulp as one of its ingredients. Even its wood may be carved as furniture or decor at home,” he said.

Under the bill, the Pili Research and Development Center will conduct research on the production and marketing of pili nuts and by-products. The center is to be attached to Sorsogon State University.

The proposed agency is also mandated to provide technical assistance and support to pili farmers and other stakeholders in the Bicol region.

It should also coordinate with the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Science and Technology (DoST), and Department of Environment and Natural resources to consolidate policies and programs on pili research and development.

The bill also creates the Pili Subsidy Fund, which will support pili tree planting and cultivation as well as skills training and capital development of the pili industry.

It also seeks to recognize Sorsogon as the Pili capital of the country in order to garner additional government support for the promotion of the country’s pili industry and its sustainability for the benefit of the farmers.

The proposed measure also appropriates an initial P250 million budget for its implementation, which will be sourced from the annual budgetary allocations of the DA and the DENR. Half of the initial budget will serve as seed money for the proposed Pili Subsidy Fund.

Based on a study conducted by the DA Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP), Sorsogon is the major source of pili kernel for major Bicol processors. The province supplied 4,052 metric tons of pili in 2015. — Camille A. Aguinaldo