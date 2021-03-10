Senate bill mandates refund for internet service disruptions

A SENATOR has filed a bill requiring telecommunication companies and internet service providers to give a refund for service disruptions.

These service interruptions affect business and commercial transactions, online classes and even Senate hearings, said Senator Manuel M. Lapid, who filed Senate Bill 2092.

The measure will amend the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines.

He also said consumers pay their bills without adjustments or refunds despite frequent service disruptions.

“They are paying for a service that they have not enjoyed or used for hours, if not days through no fault on their part,” he said in the bill’s explanatory note.

Under the bill, internet service providers and telecommunication companies must provide a pro-rated refund credit or adjust the bill of a customer who experienced service interruptions for a total of at least 24 hours or more in a month. The refund should also apply to prepaid subscribers.

The refund or adjustment in the bill should be automatically implemented without the need for a request from the customer, he said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas