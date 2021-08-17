“We are very happy to come up with this legislation ensuring protection for more areas in our megadiverse country. We have to take action about this protection because any damage or loss will cost too much for a country such as ours.”

A staunch environmentalist, Senator Cynthia A. Villar has been leading the campaign in the conservation of the environment to even hold at bay climate change that could endanger all forms of life on earth.

The senator has embarked on legislation to protect and conserve biodiversity.

Protecting the environment and preserving ecosystems

Sen. Villar, chairperson of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, noted that under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, it is a declared state policy that the State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature, in line with safeguarding a healthful ecology.

She said the Constitution likewise mandates that Congress shall determine the national parks, which shall be conserved and may not be increased nor diminished except by law.

NIPAS Act builds system of protected areas

The National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) was established by virtue of Republic Act (RA) No. 7586 on June 1, 1992, as amended by RA No. 11038, known as the Expanded NIPAS Act of 2018.

The NIPAS Act of 2018 provides the state policy “to secure for the Filipino people of present and future generations the perpetual existence of all native plants and animals through the establishment of comprehensive system of integrated Protected Areas (PAs).”

Under Sec.3 of the NIPAS Act, there are at least seven categories of PAs. They are the Strict Nature Reserve, Natural Park, Natural Monument, Wildlife Sanctuary, Protected Landscapes and Seascapes, Resource Reserve and Natural Biotic Areas. Other categories established by law, conventions or international agreements which the Philippine government is a signatory.

Because of this, Sen. Villar cited the need for stricter implementation of environmental laws especially in protected areas that serve as natural habitats for wildlife, including endangered animals that contribute significantly to biodiversity.

Sen. Villar asserted they should not be damaged or destroyed, but protected instead, not only for the animals’ sake but for our sake as well.

13 Protected Areas under Original NIPAS Act

Region Protected Areas Province
2 1.     Bangan Hill National Park N.Vizcaya
2.     Batanes Landscape and Seascape Batanes
3.     Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park Isabela
4A 4.     Mt. Banahaw – San Cristobal Protected Landscape Laguna & Quezon
4B 5.     Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park Palawan
6 6.   Mt. Kanlaon Natural Park Negros Occidental
7.     Sagay Marine Reserve Negros Occidental & Oriental
7 8.     Central Cebu Protected Landscape Cebu City
10 9.     Mt. Malindang Natural Park Misamis Occidental
10. Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park Bukidnon
11. Mimbilisan Protected Landscape (protected landscape), Misamis Oriental Misamis Oriental
11 12. Mt. Apo Natural Park Davao del sur
13. Mt. Hamimguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary Davao Oriental

Warnings vs environmental destruction

Despite the Philippines being biodiversity-rich, the country is also among the world’s biodiversity hot spots or those areas experiencing high rates of habitat loss.

Expanding NIPAS Act

Due to this, Sen. Villar led legislative efforts to amend RA 7586 or the National NIPAS Act of 1992. She was principal sponsor of RA 11038 or the law expanding the National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) that President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed into law last June 22, 2018.

The law provides the legal framework for the establishment and management of protected areas in the country. NIPAS refers to the classification and administration of all designated protected areas to preserve genetic diversity and to maintain their natural conditions to the greatest extent possible. The Expanded NIPAS Act was passed in 2017 to include more areas.

The Expanded NIPAS Law facilitated the legislation of 94 more protected areas through the effort of Sen. Villar:

To date, Sen. Villar said there are 107 protected areas in the country that have been so declared through legislation.

Sen. Villar said at least six of these are internationally recognized: RAMSAR Sites: Las Piñas Parañaque Wetland Park, Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary, Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and Tubbataha Reefs. Heritage Sites: Mount Timpoong-Hibok-Hibok and Mount Iglit-Baco. Malaysia-Philippines Heritage Parks: Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area.

However, based on the records and suitability, assessments by the Biodiversity Management Bureau of the DENR, she emphasized there are still numerous sites in the country that have to be given ‘protected area’ status.

94 Protected Areas under Republic Act 11038 or E-NIPAS

Region Name of Protected Area Province
1 1 Kalbario-Patapat Natural Park Ilocos Norte
2 Libunao Protected Landscape Ilocos Norte
3 Bessang Pass Natural Monument/Landmark Ilocos Sur
4 Bigbiga Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur
5 Lidlidda Banayoyo Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur
6 Salcedo Protected Landscape (formerly Sta. Lucia Protected Landscape) Ilocos Sur
7 Agoo Damortis Protected Landscape and Seascape La Union
8 Manleluag Spring Protected Landscape Pangasinan
2 9 Palaui Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Cagayan
10 Peñablanca Protected Landscape and Seascape Cagayan
11 Tumauini Watershed Natural Park Isabela
12 Salinas Natural Monument Nueva Vizcaya
13 Casecnan Protected Landscape Quirino, Nueva Vizacaya, and Aurora
3 14 Amro River Protected Landscape Aurora
15 Dinadiawan River Protected Landscape Aurora
16 Simbahan Talagas Protected Landscape Aurora
17 Talaytay Protected Landscape Aurora
18 Bataan Natural Park Bataan
19 Roosevelt Protected Landscape Bataan
20 Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Zambales
NCR 21 Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), also known as Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park Las Piñas City and Parañaque City
22 Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Quezon City
4A 23 Mts. Palay-Palay-Mataas-na-Gulod Protected Landscape Batangas and Cavite
24 Taal Volcano Protected Landscape Batangas and Cavite
25 Buenavista Protected Landscape Quezon
26 Maulawin Spring Protected Landscape Quezon
27 Quezon Protected Landscape Quezon
28 Hinulugang Taktak Protected Landscape Rizal
29 Pamitinan Protected Landscape Rizal
30 Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape Rizal
4B 31 Marinduque Wildlife Sanctuary Marinduque
32 Apo Reef Natural Park Occidental Mindoro
33 Mt. Calavite Wildlife Sanctuary Occidental Mindoro
34 Mts. Iglit-Baco Natural Park Occidental and Oriental Mindoro
35 Mt. Guiting-Guiting Natural Park Romblon
5 36 Mt. Mayon National Park Albay
37 Ticao Burias Pass Protected Seascape Albay, Masbate and Sorsogon
38 Abasig-Matogdon-Mananap Natural Biotic Area Camarines Norte
39 Bicol Natural Park Camarines Sur
40 Buhi Wildlife Sanctuary Camarines Sur
41 Lagonoy Natural Biotic Area Camarines Sur
42 Malabungot Protected Landscape Camarines Sur
43 Mt. Isarog Natural Park Camarines Sur
44 Catanduanes Natural Park Catanduanes
45 Bongsanglay Natural Park Masbate
46 Bulusan Volcano Natural Park Sorsogon
6 47 North west Panay Peninsula Natural Park Aklan and Antique
48 Sibalom Natural Park Antique
49 Northern Negros Natural Park Negros Occidental
7 50 Albuquerque-Loay-Loboc Protected Landscape and Seascape Bohol
51 Chocolate Hills Natural Monument Bohol
52 Panglao Island Protected Seascape Bohol
53 Rajah Sikatuna Protected Landscape Bohol
54 Talibon Group of Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Bohol
55 Camotes Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Cebu
56 Olango Island Wildlife Sanctuary Cebu
57 Tañon Strait Protected Seascape Cebu, Negros Occidental and Oriental
58 Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Negros Oriental
59 Balisasayao Twin Lakes Natural Park Negros Oriental
8 60 Cuatro Islas Protected Landscape and Seascape Leyte
61 Lake Danao Natural Park Leyte
62 Mahagnao Volcano Natural Park Leyte
63 Guiuan Marine Resource Protected Landscape and Seascape Eastern Samar
64 Biri Larosa Protected Landscape and Seascape Northern Samar
65 Calbayog Pan-as Hayiban Protected Landscape Samar
66 Samar Island Natural Park Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar
9 67 Basilan Natural Biotic Area Basilan
68 Aliguay Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Iablea City
69 Turtle Islands Wildlife Sanctuary Tawi-Tawi
70 Great and Little Sta. Cruz Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga City
71 Pasonanca Natural Park Zamboanga City
72 Jose Rizal Memorial Protected Landscape Zamboanga del Norte
73 Murcielagos Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Norte
74 Selinog Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Norte
75 Siocon Resource Reserve Zamboanga del Norte
76 Dumanquillas Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Zamboanga del Sur
77 Mt. Timolan Protected Landscape Zamboanga del Sur
78 Buug Natural Biotic Area Zamboanga Sibugay
10 79 Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park Bukidnon
80 Mt. Timpoong Hibok-Hibok Natural Monument Camiguin
81 Mt. Inayawan Range Natural Park Lanao del Norte
82 Baliangao Protected Landscape and Seascape Misamis Occidental
83 Initao-Libertad Protected Landscape and Seascape Misamis Oriental
84 Mt. Balatukan Range Natural Park Misamis Oriental
11 85 Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape Compostela Valley
86 Mainit Hot Spring Protected Landscape Compostela Valley
87 Aliwagwag Protected Landscape Davao Oriental and Compostela Valley
88 Mati Protected Landscape Davao Oriental
89 Pujada Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape Davao Oriental
12 90 Saragani Bay Protected Seascape General Santos City and Sarangani
91 Mt. Matutum Protected Landscape South Cotabato and Sarangani
13 92 Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary Agusan del Sur
93 Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Surigao del Norte
94 Tinuy-An Falls Protected Landscape Surigao del Sur

 

Sen. Villar said additional six protected areas to be legislated by the Senate Committee on Environment which she chaired during the 18th Congress. These are:

Region Protected Areas Province
CAR/R2 1.     Mount Pulag Benguet, Ifugao and N. Vizcaya
2.     Banao Protected Landscape Kalinga
1 3.     Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Ilocos Sur
3 4.     Mount Arayat Protected Landscape Pampanga
6 5.     Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary Iloilo
9 6.   Naga-Kabansalan Protected Landscape Zamboanga Sibugay

Mount Pulag, Banao, Tirad Pass, Mount Arayat, and Naga-Kabasalan are all protected landscapes while Sicogon is a wildlife sanctuary.

