Seizing Investment Opportunities in Asia through UITFs

Asia has seen the rise of several emerging economies over the past few years. The Philippines is but one of many key international markets in the region. Places like Japan, Singapore, and China have proven to be solid destinations when it comes to investments, and other Asian economies, such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand, are not far behind. Multinational corporations and investors are flocking to the region to buy or even develop real estate to secure opportunities in the region.

In fact, real estate analysts and business consultants project the Asia Pacific region to see transaction volumes within the property industry to reach USD135-140 billion this year alone. All of this on the back of the continued momentum of emerging economies and the heightened interest among investors in the region’s potential.

To capitalize on this, Manulife Asset Management and Trust Corporation (MAMTC) is offering its Asia Pacific REIT Fund of Funds to investors. Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are companies that own, operate or finance income-producing real estate, and often trades on major exchanges like other securities, providing investors with a liquid stake in real estate.

At a minimum investment of USD1,000 or PhP50,000, the Manulife Asia Pacific REIT Fund of Funds seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income by investing primarily in exchange-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in the Asia Pacific region and other allowable investments. Through diversified investments in REITs and infrastructure funds/trusts, the Fund gives investors the opportunity to invest their money in the growing property landscape of the Asia Pacific region.

The Manulife Asia Pacific REIT Fund of Funds gives investors access to a diversified portfolio of REITs consisting of high-quality retail, commercial, hotels and industrial REIT holdings across Asia Pacific. The fund’s total return objective, coupled with Manulife Asset Management investment team’s expertise in security selection and risk management, provides the potential for steady income distribution and growth. The Fund’s income distribution is released semi-annually, every January and July.

The Fund will focus primarily on Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia which are among the most promising REITs markets in the Asia Pacific.

For those looking to invest in best-in-class companies in Asia, MAMTC also offers the Asia Best Select Equity Fund. For as little as USD100 or PhP5,000, investors can invest in a fund that seeks to achieve capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of securities of companies listed on stock markets in, and/or incorporated in, and/or with significant business interests in Asia, including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the People’s Republic of China, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

Keeping your money invested in a diversified portfolio, domestically and abroad, can help you ride out challenging times. Finding opportunities is what good investors do, and seizing these opportunities may help you achieve your investment objectives.

Manulife Asset Management and Trust Corporation (MAMTC) is part of Manulife Asset Management, the global asset management arm of Manulife, one of the world’s leading financial services groups that traces its roots and investment management experience back