Securities regulator launches online payment portal

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is launching today, March 1, an online payments platform for companies settling their registration fees.

“With the SEC Payment Portal, corporations and other stakeholders can securely pay registration and other fees anytime and anywhere,” Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said in a statement Saturday.

The SEC Payment Portal may be accessed through www.sec.gov.ph/apps/payment-portal/home.

Users need to provide the reference number indicated in the Payment Assessment Form issued by the commission. They will then be directed to select a payment option.

The system currently accepts PayMaya wallets, and debit and credit cards by Visa, Mastercard, and JCB. More options are due to be added.

After entering payment details, users will receive a one-time pin via the mobile number linked to their bank accounts or digital wallets. The portal will also generate electronic official receipts, to be sent by e-mail.

The SEC said it will still accept payments over the counter at its main, extension, and satellite offices. Registration and transaction fees may also be paid in person via selected Land Bank of the Philippines branches and via LANDBANK’s ePayment Portal.

“The online payment system is just among the many initiatives under the commission’s ongoing digital transformation aimed at further improving the ease of doing business in the country,” Mr. Aquino said.

The corporate regulator has announced that it will also be using an online submission tool for collecting annual reports beginning March 15. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte