Second season of The Nationals to finally kick off

DELAYED by the coronavirus pandemic, Season 2 of The Nationals finally kicks off this weekend.

The country’s first-ever franchise-based esports league, The Nationals looks to build on its gains from its first season last year in the second edition slated to take place from this month till December.

Unlike its maiden season, however, The Nationals has decided to make changes in the conduct of the tournament, adapting to the current situation with the pandemic.

Among the changes is that instead of two conferences, the league will only have one for the 2020 season.

It will be of regular length, featuring a double round-robin tournament for Tekken 7, DOTA 2, and Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Also, the teams will be competing from their respective locations unlike last year when the matches were played in a studio setting.

This is to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Set to compete in the new season are Bren Epro, Happy Feet Emperors, STI eOlympians, Smart Omega, Cignal Ultra Warriors, and Laus Auto Group Playbook Esports Eagles.

The tournament kicks off on Sept. 5 with Tekken 7, to be followed by DOTA 2 and Mobile Legends Bang Bang as the proceedings move forward.

Despite the delay and the challenges presented by the current health crisis, the people behind The Nationals are determined to forge ahead to push esports further in the country and inspire during these tough times.

“We think there is an opportunity out there, despite the pandemic. And it’s not only in pushing for esports, but also creating jobs for the players and the support staff,” said The Nationals Commissioner Ren Vitug in the lead-up.

Adding, “Sports and competition bring joy and hope. Thankfully, esports is resilient in these times.”

Incidentally, The Nationals is being supported by the newly recognized national sports association for esports in the country – Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO).

After months waiting, the protagonists said they are very excited to get it going.

“We are very much excited for the games to start. Our team feels really good and have done nothing but practice since the quarantine,” said Bren Epro official Jab Escutin in a short online message to BusinessWorld.

Adding, “Finally being able to play is a sign that we are moving forward, in spite of the challenges of this crisis.”

The Nationals can be seen on free TV over One Sports and paid TV via OneSports+ and GG Network, as well as the official The Nationals Facebook page. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









