Second round of SAP to make use of electronic payments

THE government said second-tranche aid distribution under the social amelioration program (SAP) is expected to be more efficient due to the use of electronic payments.

The President’s Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque said in a briefing Monday that some inefficiencies have been worked out for the second tranche of aid, targeted at families affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis living in quarantine zones.

“Gagamitin natin ang electronic ways para magbayad du’n sa ating mga kababayan… Naniniwala kami na mas mabilis na ang proseso kasi ang 12 million ay pareho lang na pangalan (We will use electronic payments… We believe that the process will be faster because we are dealing with the same 12 million names [from the first tranche]),” he said.

In addition to the 12 million still living under quarantine, which has prevented them from earning a livelihood, the list will be expanded by 5 million more beneficiaries who did not receive first-round payments.

The first round of the two-month aid scheme was marred by inefficient cash distribution featuring long lines at local government offices and disputes over people not appearing on their local beneficiary lists.

The memorandum authorizing the second SAP distribution was released Friday by Executive Secretary Salvador C. Medialdea.

May is the second month of the SAP.

The Palace memorandum directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to create an online portal where the list of beneficiaries will be posted. — Gillian M. Cortez









