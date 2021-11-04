When the Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance, also the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), was first launched in Tacloban City, Leyte in 2018, the project has since emphasized new vehicle standards promoting improved regulation, environmental impact, employee benefits, safety, security, and convenience. The broad objectives comprising PUVMP is primarily based on, according to the Department of Transportation and its allied agencies, the varied concerns facing the Philippine public transport system—congested traffic situations, small-scale vehicles, fuel consumption and greenhouse gases emissions, and consolidation of the existing transport franchise holders.

FILIPAY Pioneered Tap In/Tap Out system

Service Economy Applications, Inc. (SEAi), through FILIPAY, its automated fare collection system (AFCS), is the first in the Philippines to implement the Tap In/Tap Out contactless fare payment system and is now operating in Canitoan, Cagayan De Oro, Dasmarinas City, Cavite to PITX, and Marikina City to Cubao, Quezon City.

This year, FILIPAY also started to roll out its interoperable devices in modern jeepneys following the Philippine National Standard for transportation while its team of developers and transport innovators led by Janice Arino, CEO and President of SEAi further develop the FILIPAY Mobile Application for fare payment via QR code.

Below are the current features of the FILIPAY Automated Fare Collection System:

Fare Collection via FILIPAY Card

KM Distance-Traveled Fare Collection

Temperature Screening

Screen and Sound Notification

Ticket Printing via Driver’s Monitor

FILIPAY Credits Reloading via Distributor App

Time Tracker

Fire-proof, dust-proof, shock-proof, oil-proof, and anti-static material

SEAi also provides partner transport cooperatives with a free fleet management system to further help transport cooperatives facilitate transparent, reliable, and real-time tracking of a multitude of transaction data and determine KPIs for decision-making and designing corporate objectives.

FILIPWORKS is complete with the eight ranges of Fleet Management:

Dispatch Management

Tracking and Diagnostic Management

Fuel Management

Vehicle Management

Financial Management

Personnel Management

Health and Safety Management

The paper-less entrepreneurial solution aims to reduce costs and improved efficiency across the entire fleet operation.

From Automation to Decentralization in Transportation

AFCS and FMS in general, however, are not exempted from reviews following the PUVMP. For example, one of the early concerns when the Philippines started to restructure its public transportation system is the need for a unified fare collection system. For AFCS alone, the existence of several providers exposed the many concerns of both transport cooperatives and commuters on the use of varied cards and devices per route per transport service type.

The DOTr has proposed the formulation of the AFCS National Standards to ensure interoperability and EMVCo contactless payment specifications. Service Economy Applications, Inc., on one hand, also recognizes the need to address the concerns of its multi-sectoral stakeholders through the development of additional advances in transportation technology. Thus, in November 2020, the company relaunched FILIPCOIN, a decentralized network for transportation.

Decentralizing management of data delivers improved accessibility of data, less service failures, and lower transaction costs as compared to centralized and distributed systems. Such advantages will help aid automation and interoperability of payment systems. Additionally, the FILIPCOIN (FCP) token, powered by Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, promotes the adoption of the digital currency trend for fare payment in most modes of transportation across the globe. It aims to develop its own blockchain ecosystem and further integration with already available services FILIPAY, FILIPWORKS, and other service economy applications to increase its demand and value.

There is still a need to reassess and standardize the existing policies of the PUVMP to ensure the public transport system in the country is geared towards higher operational efficiency. As for Service Economy Applications, Inc., the company is open to collaborate with the government, other AFCS providers, transport operators, drivers, and commuters to secure just implementation of the project specially during a lockdown prompted by a global pandemic.

To know more about FILIPCOIN, visit https://filipcoin.com.

