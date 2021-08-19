vivo is offering up to P5,000 off in discounts on selected models including its best-in-class gaming smartphones

Hankering for that smartphone upgrade but holding out for the best deals? Well, the wait is over as leading smartphone brand vivo is offering up to P5,000 off plus vouchers on select products during the Gadget Zone sale on Shopee.

The sale, which runs until August 19, is giving amazing discounts to several vivo smartphone models including the Y12s, Y20i 2021, Y20s G, among many others, which makes this a deal you don’t want to miss.

vivo Y12s, originally priced at P6,499 will be on sale for P5,999 plus a 300 off voucher for a total of P800 savings. With its 5,000mAh battery alongside the enhanced performance delivered by the Multi-Turbo 3.0 and the FunTouch iOS 11, the vivo Y12s guarantees long-lasting performance suitable for any and all tasks–from simple browsing to heavy-duty gaming–at the most affordable prices.

Another smartphone being offered at a limited-time price is the vivo Y20i 2021–a phone that is perfect for those who require a little more oomph in their devices but still has that affordable price tag. The vivo Y20i 2021 that comes with a MediaTekHelio P35 processor for unstoppable performance, alongside a 4GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, is now being offered at P7,299 from its original price of P7,499 plus a P300 off voucher for a total of P500 in savings. A limited special offer will also be made available from August 19 to 20 as shoppers can have their own Y20i 2021 for only P6,999 plus a P300 off voucher for a total of P800 savings.

And for those looking for a gaming smartphone that can keep up with you but will not break the bank, the vivo Y20s G (4GB + 128GB) is the perfect phone for you with its 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, an 8 MP front camera, and triple rear cameras. Get this smartphone for only P7,999, a steep discount from its original P8,999 price plus a P300 off voucher for a total of P1,300 in savings.

But the discounts don’t end there as customers can get more amazing deals from other vivo smartphone models such as the V20 which will be on marked down at P15,999 from P19,999 on top of a P1,000 voucher for a total of P5,000 savings, the Y31 at P11,999 from P12,999 plus P500 off voucher for a total of P1,500 savings, the Y20s G (6GB+128GB) for P8,999 from P9,999 plus P300 off voucher for a total of P1,300 savings, and the Y1s for P4,899 from P5,499 plus P100 off voucher for a total of P700 savings.

Model Original Price (PHP) Shopee Gadget Zone Price (PHP) V20 19,999 15,999 Y31 12,999 11,999 Y20s G (6GB+128GB) 9,999 8,999 Y20s G (4GB+128GB) 8,999 7,999 Y20i 2021 7,499 7,299 Y12s 6,499 5,999 Y1s 5,499 4,899

Get even more discounts with vouchers of up to P1,000off for a minimum spend to get even better deals and get nationwide free shipping with every purchase.

P50 OFF voucher (no min spend)

P100 OFF voucher (min spend 4000)

P300 OFF voucher (min spend 5000)

P500 OFF voucher (min spend 9000)

P1000 OFF voucher (for V20 only)

For more details on the Shopee Gadget Zone sale, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Follow vivo Philippines’ official page on Shopee to get updated on promo announcements and check out www.vivoglobal.ph for more product information.

