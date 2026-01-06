A Filipino scientist received recognition under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El‑Sisi of Egypt for his work in advancing sustainability and innovation in marginalized communities in the Philippines.

Glenn S. Banaguas, a science diplomat with advocacies on climate-disaster resiliency and environmental sustainability, was one of the first Laureates of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Award announced on Monday.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to say…this particular award is under the patronage of the president of Egypt,” he told BusinessWorld in a Zoom interview on Tuesday.

“I was speechless, and the only words that I would utter was just ‘Thank you so much’,” he added.

Mr. Banaguas became known for his dedication to helping the disadvantaged through his Environmental & Climate Change Research Institute and its “Climate Smart Philippines: Science for Service” initiative.

“During the earliest times in 2010 up to the present, most of our research projects are focusing on this particular sector,” he said. “It’s a volunteer research organization so 90% of our projects in the Philippines are for free – it’s pro bono.”

Some of his works include providing practical solutions such as biofuels, flood and drought forecasting devices, disaster-prediction systems, and sustainable energy and health systems.

“Most of the research projects are concentrating on our farmers, fisherfolks, indigenous people, because I know that every time there is a disaster, the poor become poorer,” he said. “And every time there’s a disaster, these particular sectors suffer so much.”

“What I really want to do is just do research because I know that this particular research will really create positive impacts in the lives of our people, and that’s really my goal,” he added.

Before becoming a multi-awarded scientist, Mr. Banaguas first dreamt of becoming a priest.

“I really wanted to become a priest, I really don’t want to become a scientist,” he said. “What I really wanted to do is to serve the Lord, serve God with all my heart.”

“This particular vocation is not really meant for me, so I said all right, I will serve through our people,” he added.

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina International Award aims to honor individuals with significant contributions on a specific theme determined by the Higher Committee of the Award. The field of the award’s first edition was “Green Technology Applications for Achieving Well-Being and Happiness for Humanity.”

Award winners will receive a monetary value of one million Egyptian pounds (1.2 million pesos), along with a gold medal and an official certificate of excellence to be given in February in Cairo, Egypt.

“The money that we get every time I win in a competition or in awards like this, we use it for research purposes,” he said. “Sometimes I also allot something for the orphans because part of my advocacy is to give it to the orphanage, a portion of it.” — Almira Louise S. Martinez