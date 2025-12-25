A group of marine researchers found several new species of box jellyfish in Philippine waters, a groundbreaking discovery that could help deepen understanding of these under-documented species.

The species belong to a type of box jellyfish called carybdeid jellyfish, which is known for its distinct cube-shaped bell and potent venom. It is commonly found in warm coastal waters like the Philippines.

Among the key findings are the country’s first records of Alatina alata, Carybdea cuboides, Malo sp., and Morbakka virulenta. The researchers also confirmed new records for Copula Copula sivickisi and Malo filipina.

The team of marine researchers is composed of Russel Christine Corcino and Dr. Lemnuel Aragones from the University of the Philippines- Diliman College of Science’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology.

It is also joined by Dr. Sheldon Rey Boco and Christine Gloria Grace Capidos of The Philippine Jellyfish Stings Project, Dr. Phuping Sucharitakul of the Batavia Coast Maritime Institute in Western Australia; Ram Yoro of RY Photography; Dennis Corpuz of Anilao Critters Studio; and Scott Tuason of Squires Sports Philippines.

But, why bother studying them? Ms. Boco said learning carybdeid jellyfish is vital as they are part of the marine food chain and their presence or absence can indicate the health of marine ecosystems.

“They eat smaller creatures and are food for bigger ones, helping keep everything in check,” Ms. Boco said in a press release statement.

Also, she noted that their venom are strong enough to cause hospitalization, making the study of how their venom works lead to better treatments and help save more lives.

During its research, the team combined different methods such as on-site observations and the use of high-resolution underwater photography and videography. They also used citizen science participation verified through digital authentication.

Ms. Boco said that observing them is “extremely challenging,” with most species dwelling in hard-to-reach offshore waters at least 100 meters from shore and at depths of 20 to 30 meters.

From 2017 to 2021 and in 2024, the team conducted various blackwater dives over open water, with each requiring stringent preparation and certification. They observed and documented carybdeid box jellyfish in their visible swimming form, called the medusa stage.

Ms. Boco said that the team also gathered photos and videos from recreational divers through citizen science, but proving their authenticity was a challenge, especially with generative artificial intelligence now capable of creating convincing fake jellyfish images.

Looking forward, the team plans to make citizen science even easier and faster by no longer requiring the filling out of long forms. They also intend to conduct more on-site experiments during night dives to better understand jellyfish behavior and environmental conditions.

The team eventually aims to predict where carybdeid jellyfish will appear now and in the future, not just locally but also across nearby seas.

The Philippines is located within the Coral Triangle, a region known as one of the world’s richest marine biodiversity hotspots and a critical habitat for these jellyfish species. — Edg Adrian A. Eva