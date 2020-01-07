SC, lower courts in Manila closed Friday

THE SUPREME Court has suspended work on Jan. 9 in consideration of the expected traffic congestion in Manila as Catholic devotees hold the annual procession of the Black Nazarene. The suspension, contained in a memorandum signed by Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta, also covers the Philippine Judicial Academy, Judicial and Bar Council, Court of Appeals, Regional Trial Courts, and Metropolitan Trial Courts in Manila. “The court employees who will render service on January 9, 2020 shall be entitled to one (1) day contemporary time-off,” the memorandum read. Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced earlier this week the suspension of work in all departments, offices and bureaus under the city government, while those in national government and private companies are left to the discretion of office heads. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas