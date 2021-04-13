THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has been doing a steady job in pushing for the sport’s continued development in the country but admits much of its success should be credited as well to its many partners, one of which is the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Speaking recently in time for the 46th anniversary of Asia’s first play-for-pay league, SBP President Al S. Panlilio underscored how the PBA has been a valuable partner to the national basketball federation.

The SBP official, who is also the board representative of the Meralco team in the PBA, shared that the league has been leader in more ways than one in the development of the sport, and is one of the groups the federation is turning to for inputs as it goes about effecting its programs and activities.

Mr. Panlilio, for one, spotlighted the breakthrough “bubble” that the league held last year to save what was left of the PBA’s pandemic-hit Season 45.

In the bubble, the league successfully holed up all the competing teams and other participants in Clark City in Angeles, Pampanga, for two months amid strict health and safety protocols, with the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Kings emerging as Philippine Cup champions.

It is the same success that the SBP wants to have as it serves as host to the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup in June, Mr. Panlilio said.

Originally set to take place in February in Clark, SBP made the tough decision to cancel the event as quarantine restrictions in the country were raised at that time.

Doha, Qatar, stepped in as replacement host but it, too, had to call things off at the last minute because of coronavirus concerns.

FIBA opened the hosting anew to those who are willing and SBP grabbed on the opportunity and is now looking to do well to have the June 16-20 proceedings staged successfully.

In the bubble window in Clark, SBP will host Group A, where Gilas Pilipinas is bracketed, as well as matches in Groups B and C.

Apart from the Philippines, Group A has South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Chinese Taipei, Japan, Malaysia, and China comprise Group B and Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong make up Group C.

Mr. Panlilio shared to pba.ph that the PBA could well lend some of its staff for the window — an assistance the SBP appreciates. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo