Sarah Brightman returns to PHL

ENGLISH soprano Sarah Brightman’s HYMN in Concert tour will make a stop in the Philippines on June 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. This marks Ms. Brightman’s first visit to the country after more than 15 years.

“I’m so excited to share this album with everyone. Hymn is excitingly eclectic, encompassing many different styles, and I’m looking forward to performing the new songs on my world tour,” Ms. Brightman said in release.

The last time Ms. Brightman was in Manila was for her 2004 Harem tour.

The album, released in 2018, is described as “mystical” and “uplifting” and includes songs like “Fly to Paradise,” “Miracle,” “Sky and Sand,” and the titular “Hymn.” It closes with a new rendition of “Time To Say Goodbye,” her signature duet with Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

This is her 15th album. Her concert tour of the same name has so far toured five continents since 2018 and has had over 125 shows.

“Every project I’ve done has come from an emotional place, and I wanted to make something that sounded very beautiful and uplifting. To me, ‘hymn’ suggests joy — a feeling of hope and light, something that is familiar and secure, and I hope that sentiment resonates through the music,” Ms. Brightman said in the release.









Born in 1960, Ms. Brightman started her career as a member of dance troupe Hot Gossip but eventually debuted on London’s West End in 1981 in Cats. She was the first Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera which premiered in 1986.

Known as one of the first artists to do classical-crossovers, Ms. Brightman’s career has seen her sell more than 30 million albums globally and she has racked up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. Her duet with Mr. Bocelli in 1996, “Time to Say Goodbye,” became an international hit, selling 12 million copies worldwide.

Ms. Brightman has performed in major events such as 2007’s Concert for Diana, the opening of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and the opening of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Tickets to Sarah Brightman’s HYMN in Concert go on sale on Feb. 1, 10 a.m. at TicketNet.com.ph. For more information, call 8911-5555. Ticket prices range from P1,060 to P21,200. — Zsarlene B. Chua

















