SAP financial service providers can work at full strength

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Friday said that the financial service providers it has partnered with for the distribution of government aid can operate at full capacity.

In IATF-EID Resolution No. 61 dated Aug. 6, the task force approved the recommendation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for partner financial providers to fully open even in areas under stricter quarantine conditions. This is to speed up distribution of the aid from the DSWD’s Social Amelioration Program for those beneficiaries affected by the lockdowns to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Inaprubahan po ng IATF ang hiling ng DSWD na mag-operate at full operational capacity ang kanilang partner financial service providers para matiyak na hindi maaantala ang pamimigay ng SAP o ayuda sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng MECQ (The IATF approved the request of the DSWD for partner financial service providers to operate at full operational capacity to ensure there is no delay in the distribution of the SAP or aid in places under a modified enhanced community quarantine),” IATF-EID Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said in a briefing on Friday.

He added that SAP beneficiaries will be allowed limited movement in order to receive their benefits.

The SAP is a two month financial aid program aimed at assisting 18 million of the poorest Filipinos who were affected by the lockdowns imposed by President Rodrigo R. Duterte last March. The first tranche of the program was implemented last April but its distribution ran into difficulties due to numerous issues such as alleged irregularities and violations of health protocols.

The second tranche of the SAP program targets 12 million of the first tranche’s beneficiaries who are from areas under strict quarantine plus five million who were waitlisted.

The government aims to finish the second tranche’s distribution by mid-August. — Gillian M. Cortez









