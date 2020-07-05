Santé Fitness Lab offers online services for the elderly

OUTSIDE movement may have been rendered limited by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic but it is not stopping Sante Fitness Lab (SFL) from continuing to function and deliver its services, including those for the elderly.

Recognizing that seniors are among the sectors of the society greatly at risk amid COVID-19, SFL, a one-stop fitness center that offers holistic training programs, underscores the need for the elderly to continue to be mindful of their health and work to stay fit.

But with quarantine restrictions still up and largely preventing seniors from stepping out and doing outside physical activities, SFL admits it is a challenge, which is why it is reaching out and offering online services.

SFL recently came out with services that provide an online physical therapy consultation and an online nutrition consultation for the elderly amid the current health crisis.

Through its online physical therapy consultation, SFL likes to encourage “Healthy Aging” among people who are approaching their senior years and are starting to experience limitations in functionality due to age or post-injury.

It went on to say that combining physical with proper nutritional advice can also improve preventive measures to specific existing chronic illnesses like heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, allergies, diabetes, and pre-diabetic conditions, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Celiac disease, and Obesity.

The latest programs it is offering, SFL said, are a continuation of its push to live up to its tagline, “Home of Champions,” as it continues to encourage people to live a healthy active lifestyle even in quarantine.

To know more about Santé Fitness Lab, its training programs, facilities, online consultations, and other upcoming events, visit its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/santefitnesslab/ or its website at https://santefitnesslab.com/. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









