San Miguel says donations reach P878M into third week of quarantine

Donations from San Miguel Corp. (SMC) have reached P877.8 million on the third week of the government-imposed enhanced community quarantine period to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The amount includes a personal donation of P100 million from SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang, the listed diversified conglomerate said in a statement on Monday.

“We are reporting on our progress so that people will be assured that help is on the way, that many organizations are mobilizing and working together to support the government and our fellow Filipinos. Together, we will win this battle,” said Mr. Ang.

The company has committed to donate P500 million-worth of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to medical personnel battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMC also continues to donate a total of P199.4 million-worth of canned goods, meat products, biscuits, bread, coffee to various communities.

It also said it has more than doubled its initial commitment to donate 500,000 kilos of rice to poor communities.









“Ginebra San Miguel Inc. has completed retooling its facilities nationwide to produce 70% ethyl alcohol for disinfection. With this, it is now able to produce 100,000 liters of rubbing alcohol daily,” it added.

SMC, as of April 4, has donated 518,340 liters of rubbing alcohol worth P38.9 million to hospitals, the Health department, local government units, checkpoints, and other vital institutions.

SMC tollways are also toll-free for medical professionals.

“SMC Infrastructure has also provided support to the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines for the checkpoints set up along its expressways. This includes providing portalets, motorcycles and riders, passenger vehicles, generator sets, tower lights, traffic cones, barriers, tents, water, and disinfectant teams,” the company said. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















