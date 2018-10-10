Samsung unveils new Galaxy J smartphones

SAMSUNG IS set to launch new budget smartphones from its Galaxy J series line in the country this week.

Samsung Philippines said the Galaxy J6+ and J4+ will be available on Oct. 13 at suggested retail prices of P10,990 and P6,990, respectively.

The new phones are the first in the J series to sport a glossy back finish. The Galaxy J6+ will come in the colors red and gray, while the J4+ will be available in black and gold color options.

The Galaxy J6+ and J4+ will also have face recognition technology.

According to the Samsung website, the Galaxy J6+ has a 1.4 GHz quad-core chip, with 3GB RAM and 32GB in internal storage, expandable via a MicroSD card. It comes with a 6-inch, 1480 x 720 LCD screen, with a battery capacity of 3,300 mAh equivalent to about 23 hours of talk time. The phone also has 13MP + 5MP dual lens rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Aside from the facial recognition feature, the J6+ features a side fingerprint sensor for easier user access.

Meanwhile, the cheaper Galaxy J4+ likewise carries a 1.4 GHz quad-core chip and has 2GB RAM and 16GB worth of native memory, also expandable via an external card. The phone is also equipped with a 6-inch, 1480 x 720 LCD screen, with a battery capacity of 3,300 mAh, and has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.