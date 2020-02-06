Samsung Philippines launches Galaxy Note10 Lite, A71 phones

SAMSUNG Philippines on Tuesday unveiled two new smartphones models to cater to working millennials as well as young digital content creators.

Samsung launched two additions to its Galaxy series: Galaxy Note10 Lite and Galaxy A71.

Among the key features of Galaxy Note10 Lite are its multi-camera system which includes a 12-megapixel (MP) ultra-wide lens, 12 MP wide-angle, paired with 12MP telephoto cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This is aside from the 32MP camera which allows for better selfies.

The S Pen, a staple for Galaxy Note phones and which is targeted for the use of the working millennial, enables the user to write, doodle, sketch and can also transform handwritten notes into digital text.

“The Galaxy Note10 Lite will also come with a bluetooth connected S Pen which you can use to remotely control your device. So you can use it to take photos, use it for your gallery or presentations, and the likes,” Ellie Nicole Huang, Samsung Philippines product marketing manager for the Note series, told reporters during the product launch held in Makati on Tuesday.

Aside from this, the Galaxy Note10 Lite will also give young professionals access to a smartphone with 4.500mAh battery to support their daily schedule.









The smartphone also has a 6.7-inch Infinity O-display with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The phone is also equipped with an 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal memory and has an expandable memory of up to 1 TB through a MicroSD card.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 is targeted towards tech-savvy Gen Z users, according to Haein Lee, category head for Core Smartphones at Samsung Philippines.

The smartphone is equipped with a quad rear camera setup made up of a 64MP main camera, 12 MP Ultra Wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP Depth lenses, as well as a 32 MP front camera best for selfies.

Ms. Lee said the Galaxy A71’s its super steady video mode will be a key feature of the phone, especially for those working as content creators.

Like the Galaxy Note10 Lite, the Galaxy A71 also has an on-screen fingerprint security mode.

“It also has an 8GB RAM for a smooth and seamless performance… and also with 128GB internal memory, you can now store more photos and videos,” Ms. Lee said.

“Also, it has the AI-based game booster that analyzes the user’s gaming pattern and optimizes the device’s performance and the battery usage,” she added.

The smartphone also features an advanced 8nm Octa Core processor and a 4,500mAh battery with a 25-watt Super Fast-Charging technology. It is also equipped with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display that has Samsung’s Super AMOLED Plus technology.

Priced at P29,990, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will be available in the market by Feb. 14 in the colors Aura Red, Aura Glow, and Aura Black.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 can be pre-ordered starting Feb. 5 to Feb. 14 for a price of P22,990. It will be available in the colors Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Silver. — Luz Wendy T. Noble

















