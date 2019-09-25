Samsonite Philippines targets to grow market

LUGGAGE BRAND Samsonite Philippines plans to double its market in the next three years as more Filipinos travel, according to Samsonite Philippines Country Manager Michael C. Corpuz.

During a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, Mr. Corpuz said more fashion-conscious Filipinos are attracted to the brand.

“The Philippine market has been found to be a very fashionable market. The luggage and bags allow them to support whatever they want so much so that when you change clothes we have bags to match it,” Mr. Corpuz said.

“[Mr. Corpuz] is carrying huge growth targets because Philippines is one market which has a population base which is growing, which is fashion conscious, and which is also exposed to life outside Philippines — those are the opportunities for us,” Samsonite Asia Pacific and Middle East President Subrata Dutta said.

He said the Philippine market’s growth has been close to 20% in the past year.

“I think the opportunities in the Philippine market has been identified and established. We share the same aspirations [with Mr. Dutta] of being able to double the market in three years,” Mr. Corpuz said.









Mr. Dutta said this is a commitment to continuous growth.

“That’s a big number we’re almost married to. For a country of Philippines’ stature and size and capability, turnover has to double every three years, and therefore every year it has to grow by 26%,” he said.

To achieve this target, they plan to use their multi-brand strategy within Samsonite to target various demographics and respond to the growth in the Philippine travel market.

“Fortunately, Samsonite has responded quite well to that. We cater to different market segments. The changes of the market, Samsonite has been able to adapt to that,” Mr. Corpuz said.

Samsonite International S.A. has eleven brands, including American Tourister, High Sierra, Kamiliant, and Lipault. — Jenina P. Ibañez