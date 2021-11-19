Handwashing has been an integral habit to protect our health from the threats of germs and bacteria transmitted by touch, even before the pandemic. As the country continues to lift strict protocols, resume face-to-face classes, and slowly ease in reopening, ‘di pa rin pwede, ang pwede na! The demotivation caused by pandemic fatigue has caused Filipinos to settle with “pwede na” hand hygiene, even at time when it’s vital to maintain proper handwashing.

Procter & Gamble’s Safeguard reinforced the importance of proper handwashing with the SafeWash Movement last 2020. Now, the brand continues to ensure that Filipino families are safeguarded from the threats of germs and bacteria with every handwash.

Safeguarding Filipinos, One Safe Wash at a Time

Earlier this year, Safeguard has donated ₱70 million worth of multi-faucet hand wash facilities in 280+ public schools nationwide, and in public spaces across Metro Manila. The aim is for schools to increase their ratings higher in WinS (Wash in Schools), so that no school is left behind and all students, educators, and parents are SAFE, especially for key COVID-19 areas. Construction of said facilities will commence in January 2022.

Safeguard is also donating ₱2.5 million worth of Safeguard Liquid Hand Soap to 30+ of the public and private schools that will lead the pilot testing of face-to-face classes. The donation of handwashing facilities and hand soaps helps to ensure that Filipinos, even in far flung areas, are kept safe against the threats of germs and bacteria that could cause illnesses, manage COVID-19 community outbreaks, and strengthen proper hand hygiene education to students and educators.

After almost 2 years of remote learning, 30 public schools all over the Philippines and a few nominated private schools have commenced with the pilot testing of face-to-face classes, including schools in Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Safeguard continues their mission to promote proper hand hygiene education including through the celebration of the Global Handwashing Day last October 15, 2021. With the participation of the Department of Education, Department of Health, Manila Water Foundation, and UNICEF, Safeguard aims to help change the ineffective hand hygiene practices of Filipinos and make every wash a SafeWash.

The Global Handwashing Day was celebrated through an informative and fun livestream hosted by the Manila Water Foundation Facebook page, with leading experts in health including David Khoo, Principal Scientist of P&G Singapore Innovation Center.

As the country continues to lift strict protocols, resume face-to-face classes, and slowly ease in reopening, ‘di pa rin pwede, ang pwede na! The brand is also continuing its support towards vaccine hubs and hospitals nationwide to further aid frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 by providing these facilities with Safeguard products. Together with masks, practice of proper social distancing, and strengthened hand hygiene with Safeguard, everyone can stay protected from the threats of germs and viruses.

Be part of Safeguard’s continuous #SafeWash efforts by shopping your Safeguard essentials in leading supermarkets, drugstores, Shopee, or Lazada, and we can all look forward to a safe Philippines.

