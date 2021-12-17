Now that the country has fully implemented the roll-out of vaccines for minors aged 12-17, Safeguard strengthens hand hygiene support to hospitals and vaccine hubs to help ensure that healthcare workers, frontliners, and children are safe from any illness that can be transmitted from improper hand hygiene.

A total of ₱6.1 million pesos in Safeguard Foaming Hand Wash products are donated to hospitals and vaccination hubs like St. Luke’s Medical Center and vaccination operations inside Megaworld Lifestyle Malls. As the Philippine’s #1 family germ protection soap, Safeguard aims to help in keeping the nation safe from the threats of germs and bacteria.

Safeguard continues to provide aid in proper hand hygiene education and practices through donations to facilities that need it the most during the fight against COVID-19. The brand has partnered with numerous organizations including LGUs, malls, and provided handwashing facilities in urban areas as well, through the #SAFEWash campaign.

For more than 56 years, Safeguard has continued to keep Filipino families safe with 99.9% germ protection, and continues to expand its protection to frontliners, healthcare workers, and those that are at risk of germs and bacteria. Safeguard hand soaps are powered by Infinishield Technology that effectively inhibits the growth of disease-causing germs. After handwashing, it provides with a protective shield against germs for up to 24 hours.

As the country remains in battle against the pandemic while also easing health protocols for a better new normal, proper health protocols and hand hygiene should be maintained. Safeguard is in arms with Filipinos, and with your efforts, we can look forward to a SAFE Philippines.

Do your part in making sure your family and loved ones are safe through each #SafeWash. Protect yourself from illness-causing germs and bacteria by shopping Safeguard in leading supermarkets, drugstores, or through the official Safeguard malls in Lazada and Shopee.

