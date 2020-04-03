Rules on tax deadline extensions released

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) extended the deadline for the filing of all tax returns, tax payments and submission of documents as the country remains under a state of national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BIR released Revenue Regulations No. 7-2020 which provides the guidelines for the implementation of Section 4(z) of the Republic Act No. 11469 or “Bayanihan to Heal As One Act” which gave the President the authority to “move statutory deadlines and timelines for the filing and submission of any document, the payment of taxes, fees, and other charges required by law” as the country is under a state of national emergency.

“By moving the statutory and regulatory deadlines for tax compliance, we ensure that taxpayers would be able to fulfill their patriotic duty of paying taxes without any risk to their health and safety,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III was quoted as saying in a statement.

The BIR earlier extended the deadline for filing and payment of annual income tax returns (ITR) for the calendar year 2019 to May 15, 2020 (Friday) from April 15, 2020.

With the new guidelines, the deadlines of the following, which fall during the national emergency period, have also been extended by 30 days from the original date:

• electronic and non-electronic filing and payment of quarterly ITRs;









• monthly and quarterly value-added tax (VAT) declarations;

• documentary stamp taxes (DST);

• percentage tax on winnings and prizes withheld by race track operators;

• withholding taxes on compensation; creditable and final withholding taxes; and

• monthly excise tax declarations.

For instance, the non-electronic filing and payment of VAT declarations for the month of February is now due on April 20, while the electronic filing deadline is from April 21-27 (depending on the group). Quarterly VAT declaration filing and payment for fiscal quarter ending Feb. 29 is now on April 27.

The BIR also extended the deadline of submission by 30 days for the following:

• quarterly summary lists of sales and purchases (new deadline: April 27);

• sworn statement of manufacturers or importers of excisable products (April 27);

• financial statements for the year 2019 (April 30);

• inventory lists (April 30);

• e-Sales reports (May 11);

• summary lists of machines (May 15);

• list of medical practitioners (May 15);

• certificates of residence for tax treaty relief (April 30);

• registration of computerized books of accounts and other accounting records (April 30).

• The deadline for the filing of applications for VAT credit and refund claims covering the quarter ending March 31, 2018 will now be on April 30, instead of March 31.

Submission of tax amnesty on delinquencies returns will be accepted until May 23.

“Additionally, settlement of one-time transactions, submission of assessment-related documents, and other filings and submissions not enumerated in the revenue regulations are given a 30-day extension, counted from the original due date,” the BIR said.

In case the new deadline falls on a weekend, the BIR said the deadline will automatically be the next business day.

Aside from moving the deadlines for tax compliance, RR No. 7-2020 also suspended the running of the statute of limitations on assessment notices, warrants of distraint and/or levy, and warrants of garnishment, by 60 days from the lifting of the state of national emergency.

“The extension of deadlines under RR No. 7-2020 applies nationwide while the country is in a state of national emergency,” BIR Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay said in a statement.

In a separate advisory, Mr. Dulay said taxpayers should disregard the penalties that will be displayed on BIR’s online facility eFPS for the meantime as it “automatically compute penalties for late” returns and payments.

“Taxpayers are advised to disregard the penalties computed by the system and pay only the basic tax due, provided that the payment shall be made on or before the extended deadline,” Mr. Dulay said. — Beatrice M. Laforga

















