Rudy Gobert swats nine shots as Jazz rout Bulls

RUDY Gobert had 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocked shots, and the Utah Jazz pulled away for a 120-95 win over the host Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 30 points for Utah, which wrapped a five-game road trip with a 3-2 record. Joe Ingles (17 points), Jordan Clarkson (16), and Mike Conley (15) also scored in double digits for the league-leading Jazz.

Gobert set a personal record when he swatted away a layup attempt by Coby White midway through the fourth quarter. He surpassed his previous high of eight blocked shots, which he established against the Indiana Pacers on March 20, 2017.

Zach LaVine finished with 27 points to lead the Bulls. Thaddeus Young contributed 14 points and nine rebounds, Tomas Satoransky scored 13, and White had 10.

Utah shot 48.9% (45 of 92) from the field and 43.6% (17 of 39) from 3-point range.

Chicago shot 40.6% (39 of 96) overall and 23.1% (six of 26) from long distance.

The Jazz led 89-71 at the end of the third quarter. Clarkson capped the period with a floating jump shot off an assist from Conley with 3.1 seconds to go.

Utah held a 56-42 lead at the half. Mitchell led all scorers with 21 points before the break while LaVine led the Bulls with 13.

Chicago opened with a 20-15 lead after White drained a 3-pointer with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter. But the advantage did not last for long as Utah closed the quarter on a 14-3 run to go ahead 29-23.

In the second quarter, Utah extended its lead to as many as 17 points. Young trimmed the Bulls’ deficit to 14 when he made a cutting layup with 25.9 seconds left before intermission.

Chicago has lost three of its past four games while Utah has won three of its past four.

This was the first meeting of the season between the teams, who will square off again in Salt Lake City on April 2. — Reuters