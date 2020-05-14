Roxas Holdings, Inc. sets stockholders’ meeting via remote communication

Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of the stockholders of Roxas Holdings, Inc. for the year 2020 will be conducted by remote communication on Thursday, 4th day of June 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (URL: https://asm2020.rhi.com.ph/).

Stockholders who are interested to participate in the proceedings may visit the above website, RHI’s website at https://www.roxasholdings.com.ph or check the Company’s disclosures via PSE Edge, for the requirements to register.

Should you have queries, kindly send an email to: corporatesecretary@rhi.com.ph.

















