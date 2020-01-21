Rotary Club of Makati West, Rotary Club of Manila hold 2nd joint meeting in 2020 with Sec. Dominguez as guest speaker

The Rotary Club of Makati West (RCMW) and the Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) held Thursday its second joint meeting for the year withno other than Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Carlos Dominguez III as guest of honor and speaker. The joint meeting held at the Philamlife Tower in Makatiwas jampacked with RCMW President Eric B. Tensuan and RCM President Jackie Rodriguez leading the roster of attendees from the two distinguishedrotary clubs.

A fellow Rotarian, Sec. Dominguez presented the “Status of Tax Reform and its Impact on Both Small and Large Domestic and International Businesses.”He expressed confidence that the Congress could pass this year the remaining packages of the comprehensive tax reform program (CTRP), which he considers a “foundational plank” of the government’s socioeconomic agenda, and an indispensable element in bankrolling its priority programs.

Dominguez told his fellow Rotarians that completing the CTRP will also secure, for the first time ever, an “A” credit rating for the Philippines and, more importantly, guarantee the country’s long-termfiscal stability.

Package 2 of the CTRPin particular –the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (CITIRA) – aimsto gradually lower the corporate income tax to 20% from the current 30%, as well as rationalize the fiscal incentives system to create a level playing fieldespecially for new businesses.

“The sooner Congress passes the bill, the quicker potential investors will discard their wait-and-see attitude and bring more business to the country. This will have incalculable benefits for our economic growth,” Dominguez said.

The two rotary clubs held their first joint meeting for 2020 on 9 January with BSP Gov. Benjamin Diokno as their guest of honor and speaker.

















