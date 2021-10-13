ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) is setting its eyes on getting LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) GOLD certifications upon the completion of its GBF Towers, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

“GBF Towers 1 and 2 will be landmark structures along the C5 IT corridor. The buildings will feature technology that make use of renewable energy as well as substantially lower the consumption of water and electricity throughout the day and even at night,” said RLC President Frederick D. Go.

RLC said the first GBF Tower is slated for completion “in late 2022,” while the company aims to complete the second tower by the second semester of 2023.

LEED-certified buildings would highlight how a company focuses on sustainability through the design, materials, and operations of the building structure, among others.

GBF Towers will have a building management system (BMS) with automatic power and water metering systems to monitor the use of said resources.

RLC said both towers will feature a full curtain wall façade, which will have a double-glazed glass reducing the heat coming in from outside to allow lower cooling requirement, which will then lead to reduced electric consumption.

These towers will be using LED lights as well as VRF (variable refrigerant flow) air conditioning systems.

Over in the towers’ parking floors, charging stations will be available for electric vehicles, while bikers will have space allotted for bike racks and shower rooms.

Meanwhile, solar panels will be installed in select areas of Tower 2, which will be used to power some of the common areas of the building.

GBF Towers will also have a rainwater collection system to be used to water the plants and for general cleaning purposes. Its toilets will also have “water-efficient fixtures.”

“GBF Tower 1 and GBF Tower 2 are premium offices equipped with the latest energy-efficient green building features, and fault-tolerant building systems,” RLC said.

“It’s perfectly suited to meet the demands of both Fortune 100 and IT-BPM (information technology and business process management) companies,” it added.

On Wednesday, shares of RLC declined by 1.35% or 22 centavos to close at P16.08 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte