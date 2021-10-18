ROBINSONS HOTELS and Resorts last week opened its first four-star hotel in General Santos City.

In a statement, the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corp. said the Grand Summit Hotel, which is a homegrown brand, will have 102 deluxe rooms and suites, restaurants and amenities.

“We, at Robinsons Hotels and Resorts, remain steadfast in our vision of extending our brand of hospitality and service all throughout the country and beyond. Ours is a vision built on a tradition of solidarity and perseverance, and this is what the Grand Summit stands for — a brand that can withstand the weathers of the highs and lows of economies — always at the forefront of what hotel service ought to be,” Arthur D. Gindap, senior vice-president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts said.

The pool and suite facilities will be opened by December, while the hotel’s spa and fitness center along with its ballroom are slated to open by the second quarter of 2022.

The Grand Summit Ballroom can fit 500 banquet guests and up to 700 guests with a “theater set-up.”

The hotel also has function rooms that can accommodate up to 30 guests, which may be used for business meetings, exhibits, training and seminars, and other social gatherings. It also has its own all-day dining restaurant, Café Summit.

“This is not a mere hotel opening for us and the residents of General Santos, but a testament of the wonderful things to expect in the coming days here in our beloved city,” Annalyn Yap, group general manager of Summit and Go Hotels, said.

Grand Summit Hotel General Santos also complies with the Circle of Clean protocol, which is modeled after the World Health Organization’s hygiene and cleanliness standards and Health department protocol.

The hotel is offering an introductory promo of P3,988 a night per room until year-end. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte