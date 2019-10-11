Road clearing a success says DILG

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday said that the road clearing operation was a success based on the validation reports from 1,246 local government units (LGUs).

Of the 1,246 LGUs, a total of 1,148 passed the validations conducted by the DILG validation teams with 328 LGUs obtaining high compliance ratings, 497 with medium compliance ratings, and 323 with low compliance ratings. A total of 6,899 roads nationwide have been cleared of obstructions.

Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that 97 LGUs nationwide are non-compliant while 388 LGUs are still undergoing validation.

LGUs that obtained a rating of 70% and below in road clearance will be considered as non-compliant while those that obtained 71% to 80% are considered low compliant. LGUs with 81% to 90% clearance are medium compliant, and those with 91% to 100% are high compliant.

“These [non-compliant] LGUs are given five days from the receipt of the Show Cause Orders to explain their non-compliance or under-performance otherwise… their names will be submitted to the President and [we will] file the necessary complaints to the Office of the Ombudsman. We hope their reasons are acceptable,” Mr. Año said.

Out of the 97 LGUs, 11 are from Region I, one each from Region II and III, seven from MIMAROPA, 10 from Region V, one from Region VI, 12 from Region VII, nine from Region VIII, 18 from Region IX, 13 from Region X, three each from Region XI and XII, and four each from XIII and CAR.









Meanwhile, LGUs in the National Capital Region passed the compliance criteria set by the DILG.

The cities of Marikina, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Malabon, Las Piñas, Pasay, Valenzuela, Makati, Pateros, Parañaque, and Navotas have high compliance ratings.

Medium compliance ratings were given to Quezon City, Manila, Pasig, and Muntinlupa, while a low compliance rating was given to Taguig.

Metro Manila mayors earlier said that they were sure to pass the validation with 100% compliance with the directive.

Mr. Año also said that 612 roads, or 75% of the total number of roads in Metro Manila, have been cleared of obstructions.

He also said that the DILG will continue the road clearing operations and conduct validations on a quarterly basis to make sure that the cleared roads and sidewalks remain from obstructions.

The road clearing operations were a 60-day project set by the DILG after the President’s directive to clear all the public roads and sidewalks. — Marc Wyxzel C. dela Paz