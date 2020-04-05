Rizal Memorial Complex set to accept COVID-19 cases

A converted Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is set to start accepting coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases this week as part of government efforts to battle the spread of the highly communicable disease.

In a press briefing on Friday, Secretary Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the national plan against the virus, said the sports complex in Manila, particularly the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which is seen to accommodate 120 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, should be operational as a quarantine facility beginning Monday, April 6.

Mr. Galvez said the repurposed Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, which will house persons under investigation (PUIs) and those under monitoring (PUMs), is among the venues they have tapped in Metro Manila in order to add legs to the country’s push to fight COVID-19.

Apart from the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, also to be used as quarantine facilities are the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls (300 beds) and the World Trade Center (502 beds) both in Pasay City.

Also being eyed to be converted are the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the mammoth facility of the Iglesia Ni Cristo – Philippine Arena – in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Officials leading the conversion of the facilities said they are making sure that different amenities are available in said areas, including air conditioning and free access to internet connection.









They also assured steady food for the patients and frontliners and round-the-clock monitoring by doctors and nurses.

For Bases Conversion Development Authority president and CEO and Presidential Adviser on Flagship Programs and Projects Vince Dizon, who is also part of the team of making different facilities available for use, the conversion of these different venues into quarantine facilities is crucial in the battle versus COVID-19.

“Why are we doing this. First off we are doing this to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in our communities. In coordination with the DoH (Department of Health) and our local government units, we will bring those showing symptoms of the disease and under investigation and monitoring in these quarantine facilities because we don’t want them to transmit the disease to other people, especially their families,” said Mr. Dizon.

“Second, because our hospitals in Metro Manila are nearly full to capacity, if not already full, because of COVID cases, these facilities would help in controlling the number of people going to hospitals, allowing them to concentrate on those who are in critical or severe conditions. Also with these facilities we aim to protect our frontliners, the doctors and nurses, from getting the disease,” he added.

The Athletes Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, which was used during the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December and is under the supervision of the BCDA, is also being used as a quarantine facility.

As of this writing, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country are at 3,094 with 57 recoveries and 144 deaths.

















