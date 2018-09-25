Ringstar Boxing looking to advance Southeast Asian boxing scene

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

APART from developing its legs as a growing sports property in Asia, Ringstar Boxing also has as one of its goals highlighting the boxing scene in the region as home of champions, particularly in Southeast Asia.

In line with this thrust, Ringstar has aggressively looked after the careers of athletes under its wings, growing them to become champions and elite-level fighters.

“My vision is to have a world boxing champion in each, and every ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) country. We now have [Michael] Dasmariñas from the Philippines; and on the 29th of this month, the spotlight will be on [Muhamad] Ridhwan, who will have his world title shot, and whose mettle will be tested. By early next year, we set our sights on Malaysia, and the other ASEAN countries,” said Ringstar’s founder and CEO Scott Farrell.

Ringstar is set to parade anew some of the top fighters in the region when it stages “Roar of Singapore V — Kings of Lions City” on Sept. 29 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Among those slated to see action are Messrs. Dasmariñas and Ridhwan.

Signed up with Ringstar in 2017, Mr. Dasmariñas (28-2), dubbed “Gloves on Fire,” has been on a steady ascent en route to becoming the current International Boxing Organization world bantamweight champion.

He is set to face unbeaten Manyo “Black Flash” Plange (17-0) of Ghana at Roar of Singapore V after a scintillating performance from his previous fight in April where he defeated French fighter Karim Guerfi by way of knockout in 40 seconds into the fourth round of their scheduled 12-rounder to win the vacant IBO world bantamweight title.

While there is no title at stake when Messrs. Dasmariñas and Plange collide, Mr. Farrell said the fight would still be a good platform to see the caliber of Filipino champion Dasmariñas

“Dasmariñas just keeps getting better, and possesses that one punch knockout power, all his future opponents now fear. The name ‘Gloves on Fire’ has more than one meaning, and he will surely set the bantamweight division on fire with his power and determination,” Mr. Farrell said.

“The boy whose boxing gloves were burned by a relative, so that he would be dissuaded from the sport, has persisted, and has proven himself time and again, that he deserves to be in the world of boxing, in the ASEAN region and beyond,” he added.

Mr. Farrell is also high on Mr. Ridhwan (11-0) of Singapore, the current IBO Intercontinental Featherweight champion, who is battling Paulus “The Rock” Ambunda of Namibia for the much-prized IBO world super bantamweight title.

“I think Ridhwan has a complete fighting style, good boxer, relaxed yet confident with a decent punch with either hand, and is improving with every fight…I think Ridhwan is Singapore’s own version of Manny Pacquiao, and could be a huge star,” he said.

Adding, “Ridhwan has incredible boxing skill, mixed with a huge heart. He is set to take the super bantamweight division by storm. And this makes him one of the fast-rising faces in ASEAN boxing.”

The Dasmariñas-Plange fight is to be broadcast live over TV5 at 7:30 p.m.