Retired police chief to be indicted for graft

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has endorsed the indictment of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s former police chief for corruption.

In a statement, DoJ said prosecutors had found probable cause to charge retired police chief Oscar D. Albayalde for failing to enforce the dismissal of 12 rogue cops.

The DoJ also recommended the indictment of the 12 policemen accused of recycling illegal drugs seized from legitimate police operations in 2013.

The findings against Mr. Albayalde will be forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman, which has jurisdiction over corruption cases, the agency said.

Prosecutors dismissed falsification, negligence and misappropriation complaints against Mr. Albayalde, Undersecretary Markk L. Perete told reporters in a group message — Vann Marlo M. Villegas


















