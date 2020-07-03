Restrictions on salon services, other activities eased

THE GOVERNMENT has further eased restrictions in areas still under the general community quarantine (GCQ) category, including salon and travel agency operations, sports activities, and religious gatherings.

Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque announced Friday that the national task force handling the coronavirus crisis response has issued Resolution No. 51 containing the new guidelines.

Under the new rules, religious activities by July 10 will no longer be limited to 10 people, but 10% of the venue’s capacity

“Magkakaroon muna po tayo ng dry run na 10% itong mga darating na linggo . Pero iyong 10% po na allowed na ang lahat ay magsisimula po iyan ng (There will be a dry run of the 10% in the coming week, but that 10% will only be allowed starting) July 10,” he said.

The “dry run” is intended to ensure that minimum public health protocols are observed, such as distancing and wearing of face mask.

For travel agencies, partial operations with a skeleton workforce will be allowed for processing of refunds on cancelled bookings.

Salons and barber shops will be able to expand services from the current rule of just basic haircuts.

Mr. Roque said this will take effect after the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issues the detailed guidelines.

In sports, professional basketball and football teams can resume practices and conditioning.

The Philippine Basketball Association and the Philippine Football Federation have submitted their respective proposals on how they will conduct training amid the continued coronavirus threat. — Gillian M. Cortez









