Rested Fajardo ready to get back to the PBA grind

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

GOT the chance to take a break for a considerable time, Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) superstar June Mar Fajardo said he is now ready to get back to the league grind and do his thing.

Found himself with more time to rest and relax after powerhouse San Miguel Beermen had their campaign abruptly ended in the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors Cup, the five-time league most valuable player said he spent the break collecting his thoughts and recharging in preparation for their return to action.

“I enjoyed the break I had. For eight straight years it was continuous basketball for me. I think this is one of the longest breaks I had from the game, at least one month. I just spent time relaxing and did not touch a basketball,” said Mr. Fajardo in the vernacular in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of the Philippines Yearbook 2020: The 50 Greatest Filipino Athletes on Tuesday.

Mr. Fajardo was included in the list of athletes selected for the excellence they showed in their respective disciplines as well as for serving as inspiration and making a difference off it.

He joined sports legends like Manny Pacquiao, Paeng Nepomuceno, Efren “Bata” Reyes, Paulino Alcantara, Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, Phil Younghusband, Eduard Folayang and Robert Jaworski in the list of athletes feted at the Sheraton Manila in Pasay City.









The Compostela, Cebu native said his inclusion in the list was further motivation for him heading into the PBA season-opening tournament All-Filipino Cup kicking off in March.

“This serves as further motivation for me. The goal for me as a player is to continue to improve and not be stagnant,” said Mr. Fajardo, who rejoined the Beermen in practice this week.

He said that with the way things ended for them last season, they are all the more determined to win a sixth straight All-Filipino title.

“We will prepare hard for the All-Filipino. We want to stay as All-Filipino champions. We were sad that we failed in our Grand Slam push last time around. But we are past that and this is a new season, new opportunities,” he said.

Mr. Fajardo also welcomes the addition of big man Russell Escoto from Northport and the return of veteran Arwind Santos to the team from suspension, seeing them as further shoring up their roster as they make a push in PBA Season 45.

















