Report on LRT-2 fire out Thursday

DEPARTMENT OF Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Epimaco V. Densing III said the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is expected to release today its report on the fire incident on a portion of the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 (LRT-2). “I have already spoken with Fire director Leonard Bañago,” Mr. Densing said during a hearing by the House committee on transportation. “What is significant here, once the report comes out, he will immediately order or issue a clearance, so that the LRT could start with their repairs,” he added. During the hearing, Muntinlupa City lone district Rep. Rufino B. Biazon asked the LRT Authority (LRTA) LRTA if it has any disaster recovery playbook. LRTA Corporate Board Secretary Hernando Cabrera explained that what the agency has is a risk management plan.

PANELO

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo explained on Wednesday that the government is providing solutions to ease the mass transport woes in the capital. Mr. Panelo has drawn flak over his comment on Tuesday that there is no mass transport crisis despite worsening traffic and commuter difficulties. Among the recent contributing factors was the LRT-2 fire. — Vince Angelo C. Ferreras and Gillian M. Cortez