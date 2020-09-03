Rep. Villar donates tablets to Las Piñas teachers for e-learning

Public schools in Las Piñas City are gearing up as they get ready for distance learning.

Las Piñas Lone District Rep. Camille Villar donated mobile tablets to the Las Piñas City National Senior High School-Talon Dos Campus which teachers can use for holding virtual classes and for making their video lesson learning modules.

“This will give teachers access to technology needed during this period,” Villar said. She also gave face masks and face shields to the school.

Just last month, Villar donated three RISO machines to DepEd-Las Piñas which would be used for the printing of modular learning program materials of various schools.

The congresswoman said this was just an initial batch of donations to the Education sector as she vowed to help them during this crisis.

“We are aware of the various challenges that teachers, children and their parents are facing that is why we are doing this to help facilitate learning as schools go online, we are dedicated to helping in any way we can,” Villar pointed out.

Face-to-face classes are not yet allowed and the Education department would be adopting modular distance learning to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Public schools are due to reopen on October 5.

Present at the turnover were Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Joel Torrecampo, Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Juan Obierna, Las Piñas City National Senior High School principal Jennifer Erispe, and Education Program Specialist II-Schools Mobilization and Networking head Raygeinald Villacorta.









