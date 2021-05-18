A LAWMAKER filed a resolution calling on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to immediately settle its unpaid claims, and is seeking a probe on the agency’s fund management.

Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo filed House Resolutions 1769 and 1770 on Monday. The first urges PhilHealth to settle its balance to hospitals, while the second asks the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability to launch an investigation on the agency’s expenditures.

“There is an urgent need to settle payments due to hospitals so as not to further hinder our health system’s capacity to respond to the ongoing pandemic,” Ms. Quimbo said in HR 1769.

The investigation in aid of legislation will focus on the unpaid benefit claims of healthcare facilities and look into the efficiency of PhilHealth’s mechanisms in addressing unsettled claims.

Ms. Quimbo, in a privilege speech on Monday, said the measures are urgent as these unpaid claims have reportedly forced private hospitals to cut costs by retrenching personnel and downsizing facilities despite the continued high demand amid the coronavirus crisis. — Gillian M. Cortez