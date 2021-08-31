THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Board has moved to waive concessionaire rental payments in all its airports for the entire year, an official from the agency said on Tuesday.

“Like MIAA (Manila International Airport Authority), CAAP Board in its ongoing Board meeting now just approved the recommendation to waive airport concession rental charges from January to December 2021,” CAAP Chief of Staff Danjun G. Lucas told BusinessWorld in a phone message.

In an e-mailed statement, CAAP, an attached agency of the Department of Transportation (DoTr), said the initiative is part of efforts “to support aviation stakeholders, specifically concessionaires renting/leasing spaces in CAAP airport terminals, who were affected by the [coronavirus] pandemic.”

“Waiving and deferment of airport concessionaire fees was first implemented by DoTr and CAAP in March 2020, following the order of the national government to place Luzon under Enhanced Community Quarantine or ECQ,” the agency added.

On Aug. 27, the DoTr announced that MIAA Board had agreed to waive the rental payments of the Manila airport’s concessionaires from July until December this year.

On Aug. 4, the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines said it would seek an extension of the waiver of airport fees because of the ongoing crisis. — Arjay L. Balinbin