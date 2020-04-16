Rent relief for airport tenants extended to April 30

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur P. Tugade has instructed airport authorities to extend the rental holiday for airport concessionaires until April 30.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope O. Libiran made the announcement last Wednesday.

She said Mr. Tugade’s order covers all airports managed by the government.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte extended the Luzon-wide lockdown to the end of the month, pending containment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In March, Mr. Tugade ordered the Manila International Airport Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to suspend rental payments at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for that month and defer collection of such charges for the following month.

The Transportation department said such measures are needed to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.

Philippine Airlines, Inc., Cebu Air, Inc., Philippines AirAsia, Inc., Air Philippines Corp., and Cebgo, Inc. recently appealed for government help with the pandemic threatening their survival.

Among their requests is a full waiver of all navigational and airport charges, which include airport office rentals and land leases, until the end of 2020.

The airlines shut down their passenger operations after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Over 30,000 flights were canceled, affecting nearly five million passengers, according to the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines.

The Transportation department said it continues to facilitate the unhampered movement of essential flights to ensure sustainability of the supply of food, medicine, and other essential goods.

It said that from March 25 to April 12, CAAP had accommodated a total of 4,456 flights. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















