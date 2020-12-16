Remote working solutions you can trust

Secure your remote workforce with ICS and Dell Technologies

The pandemic has pushed many organizations to shift to remote work. IT solutions provider Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. (ICS) understands the need to cope with the changes and challenges that come with this. Having been in business for over 40 years, ICS enables organizations to adapt to the changing times by delivering relevant and reliable solutions from top global brands. The company knows the importance of meeting its customers’ and their stakeholders’ needs, no matter the situation.

ICS is a Titanium Partner of Dell Technologies, which offers mid-size markets a wide range of trusted solutions engineered to simplify digital transformation while securing critical assets.

Trusted devices for remote work

Dell Technologies’ broad portfolio of business notebooks and desktops ensures a flexible, secure remote work experience, empowering customers to expand opportunities and streamline operations – anywhere and anytime, without compromising the productivity, connectivity and security.

Dell helps end-users manage the growing cyber risk with ease and confidence. The SafeID is factory built-in to secure end-user credentials; while SafeBIOS is Dell’s unique off-host BIOS verification tool. SafeData, on the other hand, has unique data protection, control, and monitoring capabilities that work across any application, device, or OS.

Dell Optimizer is an intuitive Artificial Intelligence software that learns and adapts to user behavior, creating a smart and personalized user experience. It automatically improves application performance and responsiveness, extends battery runtime, enhances audio, enables and faster sign-in through ExpressSign-in and modern standby features.

One of Dell Technologies’ premier desktops, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, is designed for ultimate flexibility. This desktop features swappable elements and an ultracompact PC module that can be hidden in a stand for a beautiful and sleek desktop experience.

The Latitude 9510 exemplifies a new class of ultra-premium mobility, available in laptop or 2-in-1. This is Dell’s smartest and lightest 15-inch business laptop 1, with a stunning brushed aluminum design, diamond-cut edges, and an Infinity Screen.

Trusted infrastructure for data centers

Dell EMC’s infrastructure solutions let you modernize your data center while keeping it protected. The 2U rack servers, flexible-capacity storage, and turnkey HCIs are designed with security from the ground up and are engineered to meet mid-market demands.

The Dell EMC PowerEdge servers are equipped with exclusive capabilities like Automatic Recovery and Dual Root of Trust in scalable rack and tower configurations. They are built to enable ironclad security in data centers, as well as improved productivity to workforces anywhere they work.

Its storage solutions, namely the Dell EMC PowerVault ME4 and Dell EMC Unity XT, protects data in each array across hybrid, all-flash, and multi-cloud storage environments using built-in, drive-level data-at-rest encryption. With these capabilities, Dell EMC storage solutions optimize workloads, reduces risk, and boosts productivity.

Dell EMC VxRail has built-in security from BIOS to hypervisor with protection for data in use, at rest, and in motion across cloud-ready data centers. The VxRail provides a secure, modern infrastructure built to secure remote workforces and ensure business continuity. This reduces the need for multi-vendor add-on products, thus helping simplify the security landscape of mid-market organizations.

Dell EMC’s trusted infrastructure is backed by CloudIQ, a cloud-based monitoring and advanced analytics feature for your data center. CloudIQ provides real-time actionable insights on your data center’s health, simplifying, and streamlining daily IT management tasks.

Hybrid cloud solutions including the Dell EMC PowerEdge and VxRail, to name a few — can scale to dynamic workforce needs and are equipped with built-in security to protect data wherever it resides.

Trusted data protection

Dell EMC is consistently named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Data Center and Backup Recovery Solutions for over 20 years, proof of its unmatched performance.2

In the digital workspace where data is a critical asset, businesses can be assured that their data is secure all the time with Dell EMC’s purpose-built data protection solutions.

Dell EMC’s PowerProtect DP Series Appliances deliver powerful backup and recovery of a company’s data, wherever it lives, using a single appliance. This line of appliances also offers grow-in-place expansion in 4TB increments up to 96TB, with an optional hardware kit and simple license keys.

PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, on the other hand, offers small and medium organizations fierce security and support for any workload — to, from, and in the cloud. It sets the bar high for efficient data management from edge to core to cloud, with the ecosystem support and comprehensive data protection that customers have come to appreciate from Data Domain.

All these solutions are engineered for small and medium markets to effectively and securely enable digital transformation in their organizations.

Dell Technologies’ vast array of mid-market solutions is available through Integrated Computer Systems, Inc. ICS adheres to its core values of integrity, commitment, and service, providing customers only the most authentic and high-standard products and services.

Get in touch by emailing info@ics.com.ph, or visit ics.com.ph.

