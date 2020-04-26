Regulators back proposal to subsidize 50 kWh from poor users’ power bills

A LEGISLATIVE-Executive panel is recommending that marginal power consumers be granted a subsidy equivalent to 50 kilowatt-hours off their electricity bills to help them through the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The “high-level policy meeting” was conducted by teleconference Friday and included representatives of the Department of Energy (DoE), the Energy regulatory Committee (ERC), and the leadership of the energy committees of the two houses of Congress, according to the media office of Representative Lord Allan Jay Q. Velasco of Marinduque, who chairs the House energy committee.

Mr. Velasco, his Senate counterpart Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi, and Energy Regulatory Commission Chairperson Agnes Vicenta S. Torres-Devanadera, among others, reached a consensus on the subsidy while drafting the measures that will make up the government’s action plan for energy issues encountered during and beyond the ECQ. — Genshen L. Espedido

Mr. Velasco said it was necessary to grant he subsidy to the so-called “lifeline consumers” who are typically poor.

Ms. Devanadera said the definition of lifeline consumers varies by electricity cooperative (EC), adding that several ECs have indicated that they will fully subsidize the power bills of such consumers, while others have signalled their willingness to offer partial subsidies or discounts.

The group also backed the DoE’s proposal to allow the manufacturing of 70% alcohol for use as disinfectant from the excess feedstock of bioethanol plants.

During the panel meeting, Mr. Cusi said that the difficulty in implementing maintenance work at power plants “lies in securing necessary supplies and needed spare parts during the lockdown,” and at the same time, ensuring that the system can withstand any unforced outages. — Genshen L. Espedido

















