Regulator cited for failing to enforce law on speed limits

LAWMAKERS on Thursday flagged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for failing to enforce a law that limits the speed of public utility vehicles due to supposed technical difficulties.

The agency had encountered problems in determining the specifications of the speed limiter to be used in public transportation, LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar C. Galvante told an online hearing of the House of Representatives committee on transportation on Thursday.

“It took a while,” he told congressmen in Filipino when asked about the compliance rate, adding that the agency had tried to look for different models of the speed limiting equipment.

He also said they have to consider the varying speed limits on various national roads.

Muntinlupa Rep. Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon said he found it “worrisome” since the law has been in effect for four years.

“The situation is quite worrisome because we have this law, but it is not properly implemented,” he said.

He said Congress passed the law to penalize overspeeding public utility vehicles “and this is just a big concern.”

Under the law, public vehicles may only register with the LTO and apply for a franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board once they have installed a speed limiter.

“I think there should be something done to compel the LTO and other agencies to properly implement this law,” Mr. Biazon said.

LTFRB Chairman Martin B. Delgra III said the lack of a fixed speed limit was among the concerns of operators.

He also failed to answer when asked how many of the bus companies that had been granted a franchise were compliant with the law. — Charmaine A. Tadalan









