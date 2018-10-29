Regret, hope as Season 94 campaign ends for Letran

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

WHAT was a competitive campaign in Season 94 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for the Letran Knights came to an end on Oct. 26 when they lost to the Lyceum Pirates in their semifinal clash, a turn of events that the team viewed with regret and hope.

Carrying a twice-to-win disadvantage against the second-running Pirates, the third-seeded Knights tried very hard to buck the odds but in the end just could not pull it off as they slumped to the defeat, 109-85.

The loss effectively eliminated Letran, which wound up with a 13-5 record in the elimination round and was one of the more steady teams in the tournament.

Against Lyceum in the Final Four, Letran was in the contest for much of the way until floor general JP Calvo got hurt very early in the third period when they were starting to make their move.

The graduating Calvo was hurt in a loose ball scramble when Lyceum big man Mike Nzeusseu accidentally landed on his ankle.

Calvo had to be carried off the court by teammates after because he could not put much weight on his ankle.

He was able to return to the game but could not do much as his rhythm was no longer there.

Letran coach Jeff Napa lamented that what happened to Calvo changed the complexion of the game for them, believing that had their point guard was there it would have been a better story for them.

“When Toto (Calvo) went down it was a big blow for us because I think we were already ahead at that time. When he went down I saw the team was really concerned and everybody was affected. But we’re not using that as an excuse,” said Mr. Napa.

Also feeling sorry was veteran Bong Quinto, who like Calvo played his last game in the NCAA.

Quinto said he was very disappointed on how he played and felt he could have performed better, more so when Calvo got hurt.

“I could have played better. I wasn’t able to do much to help my team in this game. I’m disappointed because I’m one of the players the team was looking to but I was not able to deliver as much as I wanted to. I’m partly to be blamed for this loss but it’s already done,” said Quinto, who was part of the champion Letran team in Season 91.

LOOKING FORWARD

While their season came to an end earlier than they wanted to, the Knights are nonetheless are hopefully that next year will be a better one for them, armed with the lessons they had in Season 94.

“Next year will be a different story. A lot of players will be coming in from our Team B. We have already prepared ourselves for the departure of Bong and JP and the others who will be leaving. We are looking forward to Season 95,” said Mr. Napa.

“Next year, I expect Jerrick Balanza (had his season abruptly ended this year because of surgery to remove a tumor in his brain) will be a hundred percent. Bonbon (Batiller) is still there, and so do Larry Muyang, Christian Fajarito, and Jeo Ambohot. So I’m pretty confident of those of who will stay with us for next year. I think we can present problems to the other teams next year, more so that we are determined to bounce back,” the coach added, even as he said that he, too, learned a lot as a coach in Season 94.

The finals for of NCAA Season 94 will begin on Nov. 6 and will feature the rematch between defending champions San Beda Red Lions against Lyceum.