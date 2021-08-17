Demo Day is a program for startups to gain a spot on Alibaba Cloud’s radar and even join the company’s Global Startup Accelerator.

During its annual summit on June 8, 2021, Alibaba Cloud announced its new Project AsiaForward initiative to bring digital transformation to enterprises in Asia and nurture fresh talent. Alibaba Cloud also shared its plans to invest USD 1 billion across six Southeast Asian markets, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, within the next three years.

As part of Project AsiaForward, Alibaba Cloud will launch the Global Startup Accelerator. A series of Demo Days will be held, presenting startups the chance to be selected for the program and become part of Alibaba Cloud’s global ecosystem.

Registration for the inaugural Demo Day is open from August 16 to August 25, 2021. Alibaba Cloud welcomes startups from any country, industry, and operating at any stage.

The Alibaba Cloud Global Startup Accelerator brings together new technologists, venture capitalists, and other ecosystem players across Asia to identify startups that are compatible with Alibaba’s ecosystem.

Startups that join Demo Day stand to win the following prizes:

USD 60,000 in Alibaba Cloud credit

1-on-1 technical support for setup and migration

Connections to top VCs in Southeast Asia and China

Opportunities to work with Fortune 500 companies in Alibaba’s ecosystem

Published profiles in English and Chinese by KrASIA and 36Kr Global

Upon successful registration, startups will also receive USD 3,000 in Alibaba Cloud credit.

Here’s what you need to provide for registration:

Your startup’s name

Main point of contact’s details: full name, mobile number, business email address

PDF of your corporate deck

The selection process begins after you’ve successfully registered. The judges include representatives of Alibaba Cloud, venture capitalists, and research experts from 36Kr Global. They will consider the company’s corporate deck when selecting startups for Demo Day. The full selection criteria is available on the program’s official website.

Visit https://alibabacloud.kr-asia.com/ to learn more and register for the Alibaba Cloud x KrASIA Global Startup Accelerator Demo Day.

Scan this QR code to join the program’s DingTalk Group and stay updated with all program-related announcements.